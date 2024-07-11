PAHW signs two contracts for service buildings in Al-Mutlaa city

The Public Authority For Housing Welfare (PAHW) announced Thursday the signing of two contracts, evaluated at KD 41.8 million (about USD 136.8 million), to set up 25 service buildings in four neighborhoods in Al-Mutlaa residential city.

The contracts will be implemented in 900 days, acting general director of the authority Rashed Al-Enzi said in a news statement issued by the corporation.

He added that the first contract includes establishing a number of shops, one high school for boys and another for girls and two kindergartens in the suburb of (N1) and (N2).

He noted that the second contract is for establishing a primary school for girls, a kindergarten, a gas branch in the suburb (N4) as well as some shops, four schools for primary and middle stages, and another for kindergartens in the suburb (N2).

Al-Enezi said that the authority is following up on the implementation of 20 service buildings in the two districts (N9-N10).

He added that each one includes a health center, an ambulance, a central market

, a group of shops, a police station, a municipal building, a social unit, a community development center, a post office, and an office for the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

He referred to other contracts that will be signed to set up 20 service buildings in N5, N6, N7, N8, N9, N10 and N12. They contain some facilities for children and shops as well as schools and others.

Some 20 schools, 26 mosques, three medical centers, two ambulance centers, 20 groups for shops, two central markets, four gas branches, two police stations and others have been established, he revealed.

He pointed out that there is coordination with the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy to get this service, indicating that power was supplied to 115 government buildings.

Source: Kuwait News Agency