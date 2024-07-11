NCA Launches ‘Cybersecurity Research and Innovation Pioneers Grants’ Initiative

The National Cybersecurity Authority (NCA) announced today the launch of the “Cybersecurity Research and Innovation Pioneers Grants” initiative. This initiative aims to empower outstanding researchers and innovators to develop breakthrough research and disruptive innovations for current and emerging cybersecurity challenges, accelerating their impact both nationally and internationally.

NCA is launching this initiative in collaboration with its technical arm, the Saudi Information Technology Company (SITE), as part of the “National Program for Research, Development, and Innovation (RDI) in Cybersecurity.”

The national program serves as a launch pad for transformative initiatives that unlock new horizons and foster cybersecurity industry development on a national level. Its aim is to solidify Saudi Arabia’s standing as a secure global economic driver built on innovation and cybersecurity excellence.

The program prioritizes eight areas: NextGen Cyber Defense, Cyber Resilience, Cyber-Physical Technologies and

IoT, AI x Cyber, Cryptography and Quantum Security, Behavioral Cyber, Future of Cyber Threats and Attacks, and Cyber Order. By nurturing robust national and international partnerships in cybersecurity RDI, the program is described as “the cornerstone of building an attractive innovation ecosystem in this critical field.”

The Cybersecurity Research and Innovation Pioneers Grants initiative will provide grants for researchers, academics, experts, and university students at various levels in cybersecurity or related fields. It will nurture broader-scale advancements in cybersecurity RDI under three primary tracks: Scientific Research and Projects, Postgraduate Research Theses, and Bachelor’s and Master’s Graduation Projects.

NCA invites all eligible individuals to apply for the initiative. Applications will commence on July 11, 2024, and applicants can submit their proposals through the NCA website at www.nca.gov.sa.

Source: Saudi Press Agency