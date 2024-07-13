

Egypt’s Prosecutor General Mohamed Shawqi discussed with his South African counterpart Shamila Batohi means of holding bilateral workshops and organizing joint training programs.

Both sides also tackled exchanging visits between members of the public prosecution of both countries to exchange expertise and the best practices to investigate different types of crimes.

That came at their meeting on the sidelines of meetings of the African Prosecutors’ Association in the Moroccan city of Marrakesh on Saturday 13/7/2024.

The meeting discussed how to develop the administrative work in the association.

Source: State Information Service Egypt