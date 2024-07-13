

Egypt’s Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Sherif Fathy on Saturday held a set of one-on-one meetings with officials of the ministry to draw up plans of action and discuss key challenges facing the sector of tourism and antiquities in Egypt.

The meetings aimed at reviewing the files of the ministry, introducing work mechanisms alongside discussing challenges facing Egypt’s tourism and antiquities sector, the minister said, adding that the ministry will give a top a priority to these issues throughout the coming period.

The meeting discussed future plans to promote Egypt’s tourist destinations with the aim of activating the inbound tourism. It also reviewed draft laws in the tourism sector, incentives to encourage investment in tourism as well as key digital transformation projects, the minister added.

Source: State Information Service Egypt