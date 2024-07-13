Egypt’s ambassador: Cairo-Riyadh relations cornerstone of regional stability



Egyptian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and non-resident ambassador to Yemen Ahmed Farouk asserted that Egyptian-Saudi relations represent a pillar for the stability of the Arab region.

The ambassador commended the comprehensive strategic partnership and high-level coordination between the two sisterly countries in all spheres, thanks to the wise leadership of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The Egyptian diplomat made the remarks during a ceremony held by the Egyptian embassy on the occasion of the 72nd anniversary of the July 23rd Revolution.

The event was attended by a host of senior Saudi officials, including Mayor of Riyadh Region Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf, ambassadors accredited to Saudi Arabia and Yemen, alongside members of the Egyptian community in Saudi Arabia.

Director of Yemen’s Republic Presidency Office Yahya Mohammed Ashuaibi took part in the ceremony as well.

Ambassador Farouk highlighted the significance

of close coordination and cooperation between Egypt and Saudi Arabia in confronting regional and international crises, topped by the Palestinian issue which is a key to stability in the Middle East.

The July 23rd Revolution served as turning point in the path of the Egyptian national struggle that had inspired other nations, the Egyptian ambassador said.

Meanwhile, Farouk emphasized strength of Egyptian-Yemeni historic relations.

He underscored Egypt’s unwavering support to Yemen, its legitimate leadership as well as efforts aiming at resolving the Yemeni crisis, in a way that ensures preserving territorial integrity of the country, its unity and sovereignty.

Source: State Information Service Egypt