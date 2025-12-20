Gorgan: Uzbekistan’s ambassador to Iran says diplomatic and political relations between Tehran and Tashkent are at their highest level, adding that efforts are underway to further expand cultural, trade, and economic cooperation between the two countries.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Fariddin Nasriyev spoke on Wednesday evening during the 17th International Festival of Ethnic Cultures in Gorgan. He emphasized that the diplomatic and political relations between Tehran and Tashkent are ‘at the highest level of cooperation.’ He noted the importance of preserving these relations while also enhancing cultural, trade, and economic cooperation.

Nasriyev highlighted the participation of 21 Uzbek artists in the fields of music and handicrafts at the festival, mentioning that their performances aim to create a cultural night for participants. He described 2025 as a historic year for Uzbekistan, predicting that joint cooperation with Iran will reach its peak in the diplomatic and political spheres during that year.

He further noted that Iran and Uzbekistan share ‘deep cultural and historical commonalities and ties,’ which have facilitated the expansion of bilateral cooperation. Stressing the significance of economic ties, the ambassador stated that Uzbekistan is eager to expand trade and economic relations alongside diplomatic and political cooperation.